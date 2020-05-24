STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel for mandatory quarantine for air passengers

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday called for a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for passengers upon arrival.

Published: 24th May 2020 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 01:00 AM

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: With domestic air services set to resume from May 25, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday called for a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for passengers upon arrival.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Baghel said the possibility of spread of coronavirus infection could not be ruled out if domestic flight operations restarted.

"The Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to resume domestic flight services from May 25 and no separate Standard Operating Procedure has been issued for passengers," Baghel was quoted as saying in the letter in a statement here.

"Details of each flight with elaborate information about passengers should be shared with states. Even 14-day quarantine for passengers only at state-operated or paid quarantine facilities should be made mandatory," the CM said.

