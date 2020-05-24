Chhattisgarh govt to observe May 25 as ‘day of homage’ for Congressmen killed in Jhiram attack 

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has decided to observe May 25 every year as “Jhiram Shradhanjali Diwas” — a day of paying homage to Congress leaders and security personnel killed in a Maoist attack in 2013.

The General Administration Department (GAD), Government of Chhattisgarh, has issued a directive to all government departments, HODs, zonal commissioners and every district collector to observe “Jhiram Shradhanjali Diwas” on Monday (May 25).

“All government and semi-government offices will every year observe a two-minute silence to pay tribute on May 25 in memory of the martyrs and take a pledge to again form the Chhattisgarh state as the island of peace”, the official order stated.

A chunk of top Congress leadership was eliminated at Jhiram valley in south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on May 25, 2013. As many as 27 persons including 20 senior Congressmen were killed at Jhiram in Darbha (Bastar) when armed Maoists targeted a motorcade, which was on its way to Jagdalpur after holding a parivartan yatra rally in Sukma, months before the Assembly polls the same year.