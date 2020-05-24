STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh police baffled as girl claims rape in ICU, cites every ward boy as 'culprit'

We are waiting for the girl to show signs of recovery as her communication is emerging from her hazy memories, Bilaspur SP said.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A gang-rape complaint left the Chhattisgarh police baffled, as a teenaged first-year graduate student admitted, in an ICU of a private nursing home in Bilaspur district, claimed through vaguely written contents on a sheet of paper citing ‘balatkar’, ‘ward boy’, etc and she accused every ward boy as "offender".

Meanwhile the Bilaspur police after lodging an FIR have begun investigation. The girl who attempted suicide was rushed to the private hospital in a serious condition on May 18.

“She still seems to be in a state of hallucination ostensibly caused by traumatic experience faced owing to her attempted suicide. Nothing could be said as of now on gang-rape in ICU or ward boys involved, as she seemed abstracted of her surroundings. We are waiting for the girl to show signs of recovery as her communication is emerging from her hazy memories. We have paraded all ward boys of the hospital before her and she inattentively cited all of them as offenders”, Bilaspur SP Prashant Agrawal told the New Indian Express.

On Saturday, the girl’s father lodged a police complaint “recounting on what she expressed through words giving sketchy description on the alleged rape incident inside the ICU”.

The father claimed that she was raped by the ward boys inside the ICU following which the police had registered an FIR. 

