COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 7000-mark, death toll 163

There are 3,017 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 3,848 patients have recovered so far.

Published: 24th May 2020 11:43 PM

swab samples, coronavirus

A healthcare worker collecting swab sample from a woman. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The novel coronavirus toll in Rajasthan rose to 163 with three more fatalities and number of cases has gone up to 7,028 after 286 more people tested positive, an official said.

There are 3,017 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 3,848 patients have recovered so far.

The three new fatalities were from Jaipur, Chittorgarh and Pali districts, the official said.

Out of the 286 new cases, 78 were from Jaipur, 47 from Nagaur, 35 from Jodhpur, 24 from Rajsamand, 22 from Ajmer and 21 from Udaipur districts.

Seven people were afflicted with the disease in Pali, followed by six each in Kota, Barmer, Bharatpur and Bhilwara.

There were four new COVID-19 cases each from Jaisalmer and Dungarpur, three each from Bikaner, Dholpur, Sikar, Sirohi and Jhunjhunu.

Two new cases were from Dausa, one from Alwar and two from other states.

Rajasthan Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus
