Fire at Noida school library, books and furniture gutted

By PTI

NOIDA: A fire broke out at the library of a private school here on Sunday morning, gutting books and furniture, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the fire that was reported around 8 am from the JBM Global School in Sector 132, the officials said.

"The fire broke out in the library on the second floor of the private school. Around half-a-dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled by 10 am," Noida Chief Fire Safety Officer Arun Kumar Singh said.

"Furniture and books in the library got destroyed in the fire," Singh told PTI. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

No activity was going on in the school and there were no children inside the premises due to the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the officials said.