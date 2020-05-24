STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat COVID-19 count crosses 14,000 mark; 29 more die

The number of the people recovered from COVID-19 rose to 6,412 with 243 patients discharged from hospitals in the day.

Published: 24th May 2020 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Workers walk outside the departure gate of Sardar Patel International Airport during the fourth phase of COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Ahmedabad Sunday May 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Sunday reported 394 new coronavirus cases and 29 deaths, including 28 from the worst-hit Ahmedabad, taking the overall case count to 14,063 and fatalities to 858, a Health official said.

A total of 21 of the 29 deceased- 28 from Ahmedabad and one from Surat-were suffering from comorbidities, the official said.

The number of the people recovered from COVID-19 rose to 6,412 with 243 patients discharged from hospitals in the day.

Gujarat now has 6,793 active cases, of which 67 are on ventilators, the official added.

Ahmedabad now accounts for 10,280 COVID-19 cases and 697 deaths of the total 14,063 cases in Gujarat, the official said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Surat and Vadodara stands at 1,320 and 836, respectively.

Gujarat has so far tested 1,82,869 samples, the official said, adding that a total of 4,65,312 people are placed under quarantine in the state.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 14,063, new cases 394, deaths 858, number of discharged people 6,412, active cases 6,793 and people tested so far 1,82,869.

