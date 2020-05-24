Let us carry spirit of giving more vigorously at a time of crisis: President Kovind on Eid eve

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind has asked citizens to reaffirm their beleif in sharing with and caring for the most vulnerable sections of society.

In his message to fellow citizens on the eve of Id-ul-Fitr, he also asked people to resolve to adhere to social distancing norms and all other precautions to stay safe and overcome the coronavirus challenge soon.

"This festival is an expression of love, peace, brotherhood, and harmony. On this occasion, we reaffirm our belief in sharing with and caring for the most vulnerable sections of the society," Kovind said.

The president also greeted citizens, including those settled abroad, on Id-ul-Fitr that comes in wake of prayers and fasting during the holy month of Ramazan, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday said.

"Let us carry the spirit of giving (Zakaat) more vigorously at a time when we are faced with an unprecedented crisis created by COVID-19 virus.

Let us also resolve to adhere to social distancing norms and all other precautions to stay safe and overcome this challenge soon," he said.

Kovind said: "May this Id-ul-Fitr usher in universal values of mercy, charity and hope in the world!"