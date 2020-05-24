Rajasthan SHO suicide: Police registers abetment to suicide case against unidentified people

By PTI

JAIPUR: The police here have registered a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified people after the SHO of Churu district's Rajgarh Police Station ended his life by hanging himself, an official said on Sunday.

The body of inspector Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Sunday.

The family has taken the mortal remains to Sriganganagar for the last rites.

On the basis of a suicide note and allegations of family members that Vishnoi was "under pressure", a case under section 306 of IPC (abetment to suicide) was registered late on Saturday night at the Rajgarh Police Station.

Vishnoi's relatives were promised a judicial inquiry into the matter and a government job to a family member on compassionate grounds.

The staff of Rajgarh Police Station gave a written application to Inspector General of Bikaner range Jose Mohan requesting him to transfer them elsewhere due to the "pressure" created by local Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, who keeps lodging "unnecessary complaints" against them to senior police officials.

BJP leaders including deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and others have accused Poonia of pressuring Vishnoi.

The Congress legislator could not be reached for comments over the issue.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Churu Tejaswini Gautam said that she was talking to the staff of Rajgarh Police Station to ascertain the facts.

"I am talking individually to all staffers to ascertain the facts.

Some have said that it was an emotional decision to sign the application," she said.

The SP said that the SHO's family has been assured that the collector will refer the matter for a judicial inquiry to the state government and a family member will be given government job on compassionate grounds despite the cause of death being suicide.

"The family members were pacified. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem today," she said.

The SHO was found hanging from the ceiling in his quarter on Saturday morning. He left two suicide notes, one addressed to his parents and the other addressed to SP, Churu.

In the suicide note addressed to SP, Churu, he said he was not able to bear the pressure which was created around him.

He said that he tried to give his best to Rajasthan Police and that he was not a coward but could not bear the stress anymore.

He, however, did not hold anyone responsible for taking the extreme step.

As soon as the news of his suicide spread on Saturday, a large number of locals assembled outside the police station while BJP leaders, who too reached the spot, blamed the local Congress MLA.

A screenshot of a purported WhatsApp chat between Vishnoi and his activist friend went viral on Saturday wherein the SHO revealed that he was "trapped in dirty politics".

Vishnoi was one of the top inspectors of Rajasthan Police and was popular in his department and among general public for his work and honesty.