Two Madhya Pradesh cops, seen beating up a man in video, transferred

The incident was said to have occurred some days back at Pipla Naryanwar village under Lodhikheda police station area.

CHHINDWARA: Two policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district were shunted out on Saturday after a video in which they are purportedly seen thrashing a man went viral on social media.

"It seems a drunk man was creating ruckus and the two policemen used force against him," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashank Garg said.

After the video came to light, head constable Krishna Dongre and constable Ashish were "line-attached" (taken off field duty) on Saturday, he said.

A sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) would be conducting an inquiry, on the basis of which further action would be taken, he said.

