10-year-old Mumbai returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A 10-year-old boy, resident of Handignur village of Belagavi taluk situated at the border of Karnataka and Maharashtra tested positive for COVID19 on Monday.



As per the mid-day bulletin of the health department, the 10-year-old (P-2101) is native of Handignur, a village situated 15 km away from Belagavi city at the border of Maharashtra state.

According to sources, he was living with his parents in Mumbai. His parents who were employed in Mumbai had returned to hometown Belagavi recently.

Along with them, forty others were kept in institutional quarantine in the village.

The throat swab of all of them has been collected.

The boy was among ten people who tested positive after the reports arrived on Sunday night, while the reports of thirty other people from quarantine centre is yet to come.

With this new case, the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 128 in Belagavi.



The villagers are worried and tensed after knowing that the virus has spread in the village.

The Handignur village has been identified and sealed after the boy tested positive.