STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After 3000 Shramik trains, Piyush Goyal urges states to allow more

Goyal's remarks came amid the national transporter's initiative of operating the Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists across the country.

Published: 25th May 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Union Railways and Commerce Minster Piyush Goyal

Union Railways and Commerce Minster Piyush Goyal (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Railway Minister on Monday said that the national transporter has operated more than 3,000 Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers and also appealed the state governments to give permission to railways to operate the trains.

'I am very happy to inform that the railways successfully operated more than 3,000 Shramik Special trains and took migrant workers from different parts of the country to their home state. I once again appeal to all the states to cooperate with the Railways and help their labor brothers,' Goyal said in a tweet.

His remarks came amid the national transporter's initiative of operating the Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists across the country.

Till date in over 3,000 Shramik Special trains the railways has ferried over 40 lakh people.

The railways has suspended the passenger, mail and express train services in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. Shramik Specials were the first set of trains for the passengers, after which the railways started operating 15 pairs of Special air conditioned trains from May 12.

The railways is gradually starting the train services and from June 1, it plans to operate 200 Special trains as per the time table for which bookings have already started through the IRCTC and the passengers reservation system (PRS) across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Piyush Goyal Shramik Special train Migrant workers train
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp