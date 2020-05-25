STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar govt marks Eid by gifting clothes, food to quarantined Muslims migrants

The special arrangement was made at almost all the quarantine centres with Muslim migrant labourers.

Published: 25th May 2020

Muslim migrants celebrating Eid at a quarantine centre (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar government on Monday donated new cloths to quarantined Muslim migrant workers in the state to mark Eid celebration. The authorities served dishes such as vermicelli kheer, Puri and veg biryani on the occasion.

The Disaster Management Department has made these special arrangements.

Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Department Pratyay Amrit said: "A good number of quarantine centres were decorated with lights and the migrant workers there celebrated Eid with festive fervour".

The special arrangement was made at almost all the quarantine centres with Muslim migrant labourers.

Mohamad Imam of Patna elated at the service. "I didn't feel being away from home on this Eid. We celebrated with new clothes and delicious vermicelli kheer, puri and biryani."

According to official sources, Bihar has 15,036 quarantine centres with 10.56 lakh of inmates.

Meanwhile, 30 students residing in Masjid Madrasa Talimul Quran, East of Kailash in Delhi were sent to their native places in Katihar through a bus on Saturday, as a "special gift" ahead of Eid.

An NGO Karwan-e-Mohabbat and a group of lawyers aided by Amar Colony police station personnel arranged for the transportation of the students. The police had earlier written a letter to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) requesting help to facilitate the process.

Each student was also given a customised kit with essentials, pertaining to COVID-19. The kit comprised food, iftaar material, clothes, towel, slippers, first-aid, emergency medicines for the journey back home. All students were also provided with masks and gloves, the police said.

The students were stranded in Delhi and could not return to their homes in Bihar, following the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown imposed on May 25.

