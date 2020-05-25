STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Entire Uttarakhand state designated as 'Orange Zone'

The state government assured that spike is registered due to number of tests conducted of the migrants who are returning from other states. 

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As cases continue to spike in Uttarakhand, the whole state has been designated as 'Orange Zone' now. 

Till date total number of cases in Uttarakhand are 332. However, the state government assured that spike is registered due to number of tests conducted of the migrants who are returning from other states. 

"The cases are rising but we have every arrangement in the state to contain the spread. These cases are from the people who are returning home. I wish all of them speedy recovery," said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday while talking to reporters in Haldwani city. 

The CM visited Haldwani city of Nainital district to take a review meeting on COVID-19 situation where 55 cases emerged on Saturday. 

The CM also added that next 10-days are crucial for the state.

"Our doctors, health workers are working day and night to contain the spread and treat the patients who are serious. We have added extra beds, ventilators and other facilities in the state hospitals," added the CM. 

Earlier, out if 13 districts, 6 were orange while seven were designated as green zone areas with respect to Covid 19 cases. 

Last week, Uttarakhand high court directed the state government to quarantine returning migrants from red zone areas of the country at border areas of the state. 

