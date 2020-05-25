Ghaziabad to reseal Delhi border from May 26 amid spike in corona cases

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the wake of rising number in coronavirus cases, the Ghaziabad district administration has decided to re-seal its border with Delhi on the lines of lockdown 2.0 from Monday midnight.

The authorities will allow only the pass-holders to enter and exit Ghaziabad, DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said, adding that he decided to seal the border on the recommendation of CMO Dr NK Gupta.

Moreover, the DM has decided to implement lockdown restrictions strictly in the containment zones and hotspots. On Sunday, 7 persons had tested positive for the virus in the district taking its tally to 232 with 58 active cases and two deaths. As many as 172 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after treatment

so far.

"In Ghaziabad district, there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days. A large chunk of these cases are linked to those who travel between Delhi and Ghaziabad," the administration said in an order on Monday.

The sealing orders will be implemented as strictly as they were during lockdown 2, said the sources in the administration.

As per the norms, those dealing with essential services would be allowed the passage, said the sources. However, doctors, paramedical staff, police, and bank employees were exempted. They can move by producing their identity cards.

Even the Central government employees up to the rank of joint secretary and above would require to show their identity card to be allowed to go to Delhi from Ghaziabad. The same rules are applicable to the lawyers practising in Delhi courts.

Vehicles related to banking services and those carrying essential commodities are allowed to cross the border without any pass or questioning, said the sources.

Those employed in Delhi should leave Ghaziabad before 9 am by showing their passes till they are issued with passes.

Those coming from the Delhi hotspot areas would not be allowed into Ghaziabad. Similarly, the movement of people from Delhi to Ghaziabad hotspot areas would also be restricted.

Uttar Pradesh so far has 6,300 cases of which 2606 are active with toll standing at 165 and over 3500 discharged after treatment. The state witnessed a surge after the influx of migrant labourers in lakhs. So far, around 24 lakh migrants have returned to their respective native places in the state from different

corners of the country.