STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ghaziabad to reseal Delhi border from May 26 amid spike in corona cases

The authorities will allow only the pass-holders to enter and exit Ghaziabad, DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

Published: 25th May 2020 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Police are conducting checks at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border during coronavirus lockdown, on Thursday

File photo of Delhi-Ghaziabad border during lockdown (Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the wake of rising number in coronavirus cases, the Ghaziabad district administration has decided to re-seal its border with Delhi on the lines of lockdown 2.0 from Monday midnight.

The authorities will allow only the pass-holders to enter and exit Ghaziabad, DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said, adding that he decided to seal the border on the recommendation of CMO Dr NK Gupta.

Moreover, the DM has decided to implement lockdown restrictions strictly in the containment zones and hotspots. On Sunday, 7 persons had tested positive for the virus in the district taking its tally to 232 with 58 active cases and two deaths. As many as 172 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after treatment
so far.

"In Ghaziabad district, there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days. A large chunk of these cases are linked to those who travel between Delhi and Ghaziabad," the administration said in an order on Monday.

The sealing orders will be implemented as strictly as they were during lockdown 2, said the sources in the administration.

As per the norms, those dealing with essential services would be allowed the passage, said the sources. However, doctors, paramedical staff, police, and bank employees were exempted. They can move by producing their identity cards.

Even the Central government employees up to the rank of joint secretary and above would require to show their identity card to be allowed to go to Delhi from Ghaziabad. The same rules are applicable to the lawyers practising in Delhi courts.

Vehicles related to banking services and those carrying essential commodities are allowed to cross the border without any pass or questioning, said the sources.

Those employed in Delhi should leave Ghaziabad before 9 am by showing their passes till they are issued with passes.

Those coming from the Delhi hotspot areas would not be allowed into Ghaziabad. Similarly, the movement of people from Delhi to Ghaziabad hotspot areas would also be restricted.

Uttar Pradesh so far has 6,300 cases of which 2606 are active with toll standing at 165 and over 3500 discharged after treatment. The state witnessed a surge after the influx of migrant labourers in lakhs. So far, around 24 lakh migrants have returned to their respective native places in the state from different
corners of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi-Ghaziabad border Ghaziabad lockdown rules Lockdown 2.0
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp