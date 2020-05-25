STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana woman kills minor daughters at roadside slum, attempts suicide

Hearing noise from the slum, neighbours reached there and saw that Charia was lying in a pool of blood.

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

HISAR: A 27-year-old woman allegedly killed her two minor daughters with a knife and hid their bodies in a bed before trying to commit suicide at a roadside slum in the district, police said on Monday.

A case of murder and attempt to suicide has been registered against the woman on the complaint of her husband Ahmad, 26.

He has claimed that his wife was angry at their daughters after they threw dirt in the breakfast while playing.

Ahmad, who hails from Rajasthan, lived in the slum in Khedar village with his wife Charia and two daughters, Mamta (3) and Kiran (1).

Around 10 am on Sunday, shortly after Ahmed went to work with his colleagues, Charia killed Mamta and Kiran with a knife. She also stabbed her neck several times.

Hearing noise from the slum, neighbours reached there and saw that Charia was lying in a pool of blood.

They took her to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to Hisar Civil Hospital, where she is critical.

When the villagers searched the slum, the bodies of both the girls were found in the bed.

The villagers informed the police, following which DSP, Barwala, Sanjay Kumar Bishnoi and police station in charge Inspector Kuldeep Singh reached the spot.

