Gujarat govt to file detailed reply after HC reprimands state over conditions at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital

The high court had termed the state’s testing policy as an artificial method to control the spiralling cases.

Published: 25th May 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After the state government was reprimanded by the Gujarat High Court over the conditions prevailing in the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital as well as its coronavirus testing policy,  the government on Sunday said it would file a detailed reply on how hard it was working to control the situation.

The high court had termed the state’s testing policy as an artificial method to control the spiralling cases. It had also said the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital was worse than a dungeon and the conditions there was distressing, painful and pathetic.

“High Court has asked some questions, given some guidelines, suggested some measures and given some opinion...the state government will file its reply next week,” Deputy CM Nitin Patel, who is also the health minister, said. He said despite being a senior citizen, he had visited the civil hospital five times in last two months.

