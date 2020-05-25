STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kerala State Women's Commission takes up case of man killing wife using snake

The district child welfare committee agreed to the request of the woman's family to hand over the one- year-old child of the couple to them.

Published: 25th May 2020 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

cobra

Image of a cobra used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLLAM: The Kerala State Women's Commission on Monday took up on its own the case of a 25-year-old woman who died near here after her husband allegedly let a cobra bite her in her sleep recently.

The case has been taken under various provisions of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act against Sooraj, the husband, and his family, a member of the women's commission Shahida Kamal, said in a press release.

Sooraj allegedly killed Uthra by letting the cobra bite her in her sleep early this month. Police cracked the case following suspicion raised by Uthra's family as it was the second time she suffered a snake-bite in three months.

Meanwhile, the district child welfare committee agreed to the request of the woman's family to hand over the one- year-old child of the couple to them.

Earlier, police took Sooraj to Uthra's house, where she was bitten by the snake, for collecting evidence.

Police had on Sunday arrested Sooraj, a private bank employee from Adoor in Pathanamthitta district, and a snake- catcher who supplied the cobra and a Russell's viper, both highly poisonous, on charges of killing the woman.

Parents of the woman had approached the police saying there was something suspicious about the death of their daughter on May 7 as she had survived a snake-bite barely a couple of months ago.

The couple was married for around two years and some financial angle was behind the killing, police said adding Sooraj had received 98 sovereigns of gold jewellery as dowry.

Police said they found digital evidence on the man's mobile phone using which he had been watching snake-related videos on YouTube for the last three months, apparently to get trained in handling them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Snake Kerala State Women
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp