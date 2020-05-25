Urgent travel plans to Maharashtra? No quarantine for short duration fliers

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: With the resumption of domestic flights, the Maharashtra government on Monday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for air travellers. If a passenger wants to go back within a week, he/she will be allowed for a return journey by showing valid documents, the SOP said. The only condition applicable for such passengers is that they won’t be allowed to travel in contaminated areas.

As per the SOP, 14-day home quarantine has been made mandatory for people flying in to the state, also only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel. Passengers arriving would be stamped ‘home quarantined’ on the left hand and will not be allowed to move out of their house for two weeks. However, they may be given some exemption if nodal officers are presented with valid reasons to venture out. Maharashtra chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, who issued the SOP, said all air passengers must also have the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. Apart from this, passengers would also need to submit a self-declaration form concerning their health condition after arriving in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government had earlier opposed the Centre’s move to re-start domestic flights with CM stressing that since Mumbai and other cities of the state fall under the red zone, allowing air travel could result in a surge in corona cases.