Nurse working at private hospital in Delhi dies due to COVID-19

According to the official, who requested anonymity, the nurse was not reporting for work for the last few days and hospital authorities learnt on Sunday that she succumbed to COVID-19.

A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital

For representational purpose. (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A nurse working at a private hospital in west Delhi died due to coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

The nurse, a native of Kerala, was working at the Kalra Hospital in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar.

He said patients are screened at the clinic outside the hospital and only those who do not have fever are allowed to enter the facility.

The United Nurses Association (UNA), a professional association of registered nurses in Kerala, expressed condolences over the demise of the nurse.

"A Nursing officer working in a private Hospital (Kalra ) in Ramesh Nagar ,staying at Rajouri Garden,Delhi, passed away due to Covid -19,Native of Kerala and admitted in Safdarjung hospital Delhi. May her soul Rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences," UNA said in a Facebook post.

