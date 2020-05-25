Opposition in Bihar takes potshots at railways gaffes

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Opposition leaders Pappu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav took potshots at the Railways for sudden route diversions of a dozen of Bihar bound Shramik trains.

There has been several instances when the trains reached wrong destinations or took wrong route, including a Shramik special train with migrant-labourers to Madhubani, Bihar that left from Bandra but reached Rourkela in Odisha.

Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav said the railways has set a record on Saturday. “The Patna bound Shramik train reached Purulia and the Gorakhpur bound reached Rourkela in Around 40 Shramik special trains have lost its destinations and reached different destinations,” he said.

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav wondered what was wrong with the Railways. He sought an explanation from the government regarding Digital India’s efficiency.