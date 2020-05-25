STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 15 lakh migrants have returned to Uttar Pradesh so far in 1,174 trains: Official

The official also informed that the UP chief minister would undertake inspection of emergency services in the hospitals.

Published: 25th May 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants from West Bengal walk to board a train at Mathura junction during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Mathura

Migrants from West Bengal walk to board a train at Mathura junction during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Mathura. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Over 15 lakh stranded migrant workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh from different parts of the country on board 1,174 trains till now, a senior state government official said here on Monday.

A total of 24 lakh people have returned to the state so far in buses, trains and other modes of transport, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said.

"Till Monday 2.00 pm, as many as 1,174 trains have come to UP, through which 15.62 lakh migrant workers have arrived. Buses are operating from Rajasthan and Haryana. So far, around 24 lakh people have come to UP through trains, buses and other modes of transport," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reviewed the return of migrants to the state, Awasthi said.

"The UP chief minister has directed that the 'Migration Commission' be renamed as 'Kamgar Shramik: Sewayojan evam Rojgar Kalyan Aayog'. This commission will work to provide employment to the labourers, while keeping in mind the skill-mapping and skill development of the labourers. The CM also directed that the constitution of the commission should be ensured in the next couple of days," he said.

The official also informed that the UP chief minister would undertake inspection of emergency services in the hospitals.

Police patrolling is going on and there is peace in the state, he said, adding that people celebrated Eid from their homes.

Awasthi said 57,449 FIRs have been lodged for violation of lockdown so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant Workers Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp