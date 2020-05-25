Spike in COVID-19 cases expected, ready to deal with it: Assam Health Minister

By ANI

GUWAHATI: A spike is expected in COVID-19 cases in the state and the government is prepared to deal with it, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

"A spike in COVID-19 cases is expected and we are prepared for it. The current number of cases is not a surprising figure because when 60,000 people come inside your state, then 300 cases is less than just half a per cent of that number. We are ready to deal with the spike in cases and we have to face it," Sarma said while speaking to media persons here at the Guwahati Airport.

A total of 35 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 427.

Sarma said in a tweet that of the total cases, 57 patients have been discharged and there were 363 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

He said eight flights will be reaching Guwahati on Monday, the first day of resumption of domestic passenger flights after the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.



CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

"We were expecting 32 flight but eight flights are arriving at Guwahati airport today. Some of them landing with full passenger capacities," he said.

The minister said that all passengers will be scanned for COVID-19 at the airport.

"People from Assam will be segregated and we will send to their respective district by bus. People will go for home quarantine and institutional quarantine based on their screening results and rules set by the Health Department. People from the other northeastern states can be taken to their own state Bhawan in Guwahati or to the state itself," he said.

Ramesh Kumar, Director of Guwahati Airport said all passengers are following social distancing and adhering to the health guidelines. "We are doing their screening. Health officials of the state government are also helping us," he said.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed lockdown to contain the virus.

The lockdown has been extended in the fourth phase up to May 31.