196 migrants killed in road accidents during lockdown, reveals survey

Published: 26th May 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers from Bihar gathered near Jawaharlal Nehru stadium demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places. (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 196 migrant workers (33%) have died in road crashes since the lockdown came into effect on March 25, a survey by SaveLife Foundation revealed.

In the same period, a total of 1,346 road accidents took place across the country in which a total of 601 people lost their lives while 1,161 people were injured during the two months.

In terms of injuries to migrant workers, data revealed that a total of 866 of them were injured in the road crashes.

“These numbers go on to show how dangerous our roads have remained despite the lockdown. The crash severity ratio, which is the number of deaths to crashes has remained at 25 per cent, the same as before lockdown. We must curb speeding and fatigued driving to curb crashes,” Piyush Tewari, founder of SaveLife Foundation said.

Apart from the migrant workers, a total of 35 essential workers lost their lives in road crashes during the period while 31 essential workers were left injured.

Apart from the above-mentioned categories, 370 more deaths took place due to road crashes during the lockdown while another 274 were left injured.

Road safety organisations have been calling for authorities to use the lockdown period to correct design and structural faults in the roads to increase road safety.

“Two months of free roads in should have been used to correct all faults. We have submitted numerous reports pointing out the faults in the roads. Once that is corrected and driver sense improves, the numbers will dwindle,” an official of the Road Safety Network said.

Migrants injured in Jharkhand

At least 38 migrants were injured when a Kolkata-bound bus overturned on a sharp bend in Ramgarh district.

The mishap took place on Ormanjhi-Gola highway when the bus driver lost control.

TAGS
Migrant Workers road accidents lockdown
Coronavirus
