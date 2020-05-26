STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
44 lakh passengers travel in 3274 Shramik special trains till May 25: Indian Railways

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has made many arrangements to ensure people's safe journey during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Shramik Special, Migrants

Tamil Nadu residents arrived by Shramik Express in Tiruchy. (Photo | S Arun, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As many as 3274 Shramik special trains have been run till May 25 carrying 44 lakh passengers to their home states, said Indian Railways.

On May 25, 223 Shramik specials were ferrying 2.8 lakh passengers, Indian Railways informed.

"We are following the instructions received from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Union Health Ministry at the railway stations. Basic things like social distancing, sanitisation, and screening are being ensured by our employees," RK Rana, Northern Railway PRO said.

"If a person is not found to be following the rules of the journey, then the railway cancels the ticket of that passenger," he added.

Passengers are happy with the services provided by the railways.

Indian Railways started Shramik Special trains from May 1 amid the lockdown to send the migrant labourers back home.

From May 12, fifteen pairs of special trains are also being operated for general passengers from different cities of the country. Railways plans to run 100 pairs of special trains from June 1.

The lockdown has been extended in the fourth phase up to May 31. 

