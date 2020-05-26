STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After UP, Rajasthan restores 8-hour working in factories

On April 24, the government had increased the working hours to 12 from 8 hours per day to reduce the requirement of workers

A brick worker wears a mask to avoid infection. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has restored the working hours for factory workers to eight hours per day, according to an official statement.

On April 24, the government had increased the working hours to 12 from 8 hours per day to reduce the requirement of workers in all the registered factories, in view of the coronavirus spread.

"Almost all the factories are currently being operated during the coronavirus epidemic. The movement of workers has also started and no pass is required. Public transport has also started in many areas like Green, Orange Zone, etc," state labour minister Tikaram Jully said in the statement.

READ| 76 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, tally stands at 7,376

He said the management of factories and workers employed there are working as per the guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government regarding social distancing and safety.

The order issued last month to increase working hours was initially for three months for factories registered under the Factories Act, 1948.

But it has been withdrawn in a month's time.

labour laws Coronavirus Work hours
Coronavirus
