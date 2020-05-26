STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Annual fishing ban days reduced to 47

The amendment in the period of uniform fishing ban is applicable only for the current year and would not set any precedent for future.

Published: 26th May 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Fishing

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Central government on Monday has reduced the annual fishing ban days to 47 from the earlier 61 days, said a top official of the National Fisherfolk Forum (NFF).

In a statement issued, M. Ilango, Chairperson, NFF said: "Accepting the demands of various coastal state Fisheries Department and the National Fisher Organisations, including National Fisherfolk Forum, the Govt. of India Ministry of Fisheries today issued an order reducing the 61 days annual fishing ban to 47 days."

As per the revised order issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the fishing ban on the East Coast will from April 15 to May 31 (both days inclusive 47 days) and on the West Coast from June 15 to July 31 (both days inclusive 47 days).

The amendment in the period of uniform fishing ban is applicable only for the current year and would not set any precedent for future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fishing ban National Fisherfolk Forum
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp