Annual fishing ban days reduced to 47

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Central government on Monday has reduced the annual fishing ban days to 47 from the earlier 61 days, said a top official of the National Fisherfolk Forum (NFF).

In a statement issued, M. Ilango, Chairperson, NFF said: "Accepting the demands of various coastal state Fisheries Department and the National Fisher Organisations, including National Fisherfolk Forum, the Govt. of India Ministry of Fisheries today issued an order reducing the 61 days annual fishing ban to 47 days."

As per the revised order issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the fishing ban on the East Coast will from April 15 to May 31 (both days inclusive 47 days) and on the West Coast from June 15 to July 31 (both days inclusive 47 days).

The amendment in the period of uniform fishing ban is applicable only for the current year and would not set any precedent for future.