Bihar board 10th results out, vegetable farmer's son among toppers

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The son of a vegetable farmer is among the five who have topped in the annual examination of Bihar School Examination Board.

Himanshu Raj of Rohtas district has topped among all students with 481 marks, which is 96.2% of total marks. Durgesh Kumar, son of a vegetable farmer in Samastipur district, has stood second with 480 marks.

Durgessh was elated at the results and said he would try to qualify to get admission into IIT. "My father supported me with all the study material with whatever he earns by selling vegetables," he said.

Shubham Kumar of Bhojpur, Rajveer of Aurangabad and July Kumari of Arwal districts have stood third having obtained 478 marks each.

Himanshu echoed Durgesh saying he too wanted to get into IIT. Other toppers said they aspired for software engineering, civil service, and medical streams.

Meanwhile, state education minister Krishan Nandan Varma said that the state recorded 80.59% pass percentage as 12,04,036 students, out of total 14,94,071 who appeared for the exam, cleared it with flying colours.

"In all, 4,03,392 students have passed the exam with first division, 5,24,217 with second and 2,75,402 with third divisions", Varma said, adding, 2,89,692 students have failed and results of 4 students are pending.