STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar board 10th results out, vegetable farmer's son among toppers

Durgessh was elated at the results and said he would try to qualify to get admission into IIT.

Published: 26th May 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: The son of a vegetable farmer is among the five who have topped in the annual examination of Bihar School Examination Board.

Himanshu Raj of Rohtas district has topped among all students with 481 marks, which is  96.2% of total marks. Durgesh Kumar, son of a vegetable farmer in Samastipur district, has stood second with 480 marks.

Durgessh was elated at the results and said he would try to qualify to get admission into IIT. "My father supported me with all the study material with whatever he earns by selling vegetables," he said.

Shubham Kumar of Bhojpur, Rajveer of Aurangabad and July Kumari of Arwal districts have stood third having obtained 478 marks each.

Himanshu echoed Durgesh saying he too wanted to get into IIT. Other toppers said they aspired for software engineering, civil service, and medical streams.

Meanwhile, state education minister Krishan Nandan Varma said that the state recorded 80.59% pass percentage as 12,04,036 students, out of total 14,94,071 who appeared for the exam, cleared it with flying colours.

"In all, 4,03,392 students have passed the exam with first division, 5,24,217 with second and 2,75,402 with third divisions", Varma said, adding, 2,89,692 students have failed and results of 4 students are pending.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Durgesh Kumar Bihar 10th board results Bihar matriculation results Bihar toppers
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp