STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Compulsory masks, social distancing: Flyers adapt to ‘new normal’ with relief and apprehension

At the end, it was a feeling of relief to have been able to return home after such a long period of uncertainty.

Published: 26th May 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers wearing PPE ket arrive at the Indira Gandhi International airport during the first day of resuming of domestic flights after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As domestic air travel resumed after over two months with five flights landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport on Monday, there was a palpable sense of nervousness among passengers, who were the first to try out the ‘new normal’ in COVID-19 era.

As many as 166 passengers flew in from Delhi and Bengaluru on the day.

With every procedure related to flying altered and modified, both at the airports and in-flight, for many the experience was overwhelming - a mix of wariness of being in the midst of a crowd in a closed environment and the extra care taken to ensure strict compliance to safety measures view of coronavirus threat.

At the end, it was a feeling of relief to have been able to return home after such a long period of uncertainty.

Narrating his experience of flying from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar, Pritam Kumar Behera, a mechanical engineer, said that the journey was smooth, though he was nervous to travel in a plane packed with passengers.

Pritam, who was stuck in New Delhi for two months, said after booking a ticket and completing his check-in online, he went to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in a private taxi where he was issued the boarding pass. Use of face mask was compulsory.

The luggage were sanitised before passengers entered the airport terminals.

“But, the most nervous moment was when every passenger was subjected to thermal screening. Those found with body temperature above normal were asked to stay back and were screened again after some time to ensure that no sick person boards the plane,” he said. Pritam, however, found that there wasn’t any change in sitting arrangements for the passengers in the cabin.

“Barring two-three seats, the entire cabin was packed. There, however, was restriction on eating anything in the plane, he said.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar Swain, who flew from Bengaluru in the evening, said around 40 per cent seats were vacant.

“It was a different experience altogether. Though there was risk in travelling in this situation, I was happy with the arrangements and social distancing measures that were in place,” he said.

Passengers were screened again on their arrival at Bhubaneswar and were stamped before leaving the airport.

Susma, a senior citizen who also came from Bengaluru, said that flight operations should be made regular, as most people are aware of the present situation and only those having urgent work are travelling in it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biju Patnaik International Airport COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp