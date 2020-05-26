Compulsory masks, social distancing: Flyers adapt to ‘new normal’ with relief and apprehension

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As domestic air travel resumed after over two months with five flights landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport on Monday, there was a palpable sense of nervousness among passengers, who were the first to try out the ‘new normal’ in COVID-19 era.

As many as 166 passengers flew in from Delhi and Bengaluru on the day.

With every procedure related to flying altered and modified, both at the airports and in-flight, for many the experience was overwhelming - a mix of wariness of being in the midst of a crowd in a closed environment and the extra care taken to ensure strict compliance to safety measures view of coronavirus threat.

At the end, it was a feeling of relief to have been able to return home after such a long period of uncertainty.

Narrating his experience of flying from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar, Pritam Kumar Behera, a mechanical engineer, said that the journey was smooth, though he was nervous to travel in a plane packed with passengers.

Pritam, who was stuck in New Delhi for two months, said after booking a ticket and completing his check-in online, he went to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in a private taxi where he was issued the boarding pass. Use of face mask was compulsory.

The luggage were sanitised before passengers entered the airport terminals.

“But, the most nervous moment was when every passenger was subjected to thermal screening. Those found with body temperature above normal were asked to stay back and were screened again after some time to ensure that no sick person boards the plane,” he said. Pritam, however, found that there wasn’t any change in sitting arrangements for the passengers in the cabin.

“Barring two-three seats, the entire cabin was packed. There, however, was restriction on eating anything in the plane, he said.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar Swain, who flew from Bengaluru in the evening, said around 40 per cent seats were vacant.

“It was a different experience altogether. Though there was risk in travelling in this situation, I was happy with the arrangements and social distancing measures that were in place,” he said.

Passengers were screened again on their arrival at Bhubaneswar and were stamped before leaving the airport.

Susma, a senior citizen who also came from Bengaluru, said that flight operations should be made regular, as most people are aware of the present situation and only those having urgent work are travelling in it.