STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa mooting a separate SOP for Maharashtra returnees

CM Sawant also said, that his government had already informed the Aviation and Railways Ministries about the impending fears over allowing air and rail traffic from Maharashtra.

Published: 26th May 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai airport, coronavirus lockdown

Passengers stand in a queue as they arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for domestic travel after flights resumed during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: Goa may formulate a separate standard operating procedure (SOP) for incoming travellers from Maharashtra, because 90 per cent of the state's 48 active COVID-19 cases are imports from the neighbouring state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Sawant also said, that the Goa government had already informed the Union Civil Aviation and Railways Ministries about the impending fears over allowing of air and rail traffic from Maharashtra on account of the rising number of cases there.

"We are thinking separately about a separate SOP for Maharashtra, because most of our cases, 90 per cent of the patients who are positive (in Goa) are from Maharashtra. We could issue a separate SOP," Sawant told reporters on the sidelines of a state government function in South Goa.

"We have already informed the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Railway Ministry. If Goa has any to fear, it is from Maharashtra. Therefore, we are thinking about drafting a separate SOP for Maharashtra, after discussing with everyone concerned," Sawant said.

Goa currently has 48 active COVID-19 cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Goa SOP Maharashtra returnees Maharashtra coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp