'Hello Bahan': How a Whatsapp group chat aims to break COVID-19 transmission chain

Every member of the group ensures that they spread awareness to at least five others from their respective localities on these safe practices.

Published: 26th May 2020 10:56 AM

'Hello Bahan' admin Dr Madhu Upadhyay speaking to a woman on precautions to exercise in order to avoid contracting COVID-19 (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Ever thought Whatsapp could contribute for more than forwarded messages that claim to be 'authentic news'. Seems unlikely? Think again.

Because 'Hello Bahan' (Hello Sister) is an initiative started by five women in the form of a whatsapp group that aims to do much more, as it has roped in over 4,000 members to help devise ways to break the coronavirus transmission chain.

Led by Dr Madhu Upadhyay, up-pramukh of Sindhauli block, in Bihar's Sasaram district, the group came into existence soon after nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 23 and has since educated more than 20,000 women in the district on precautionary measures, hygienic practices that can adopted to combat the pandemic.

Every member of the group ensures that they spread awareness to at least five others from their respective localities on these safe practices.

We (the admins) took a resolve that we would call up five women and educate them as to how could avoid contracting coronavirus and then those five could spread the world forward, that way, Dr Upadhyay said while sharing the intent of creating such a group.

Elaborating further, she said, "We share all information in Hindi, videos and other precautionary measures related literatures and explain the women how to follow the instructions and share."

The target is to reach across to 50,000 people by August, said Dr Upadhyay sharing that apart from generating awareness, the group has also become an information portal for migrant workers arriving in Bihar.

Group members inform Dr Upadhyay about their arrival who keeps the district administration in loop.

"I immediately inform the administration to quarantine the migrant workers," she said. 

