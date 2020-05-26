Highway kitchens feed 25,000 migrants daily in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The highway kitchens set up by Jharkhand government has been feeding more than 25, 000 migrants every day returning to their homes walking on their foot, on bicycles, buses and private vehicles. The Jharkhand government has set up a total of 94 such community kitchens on these highways at a distance of every 20-km.

“On an average, more than 250 migrants commuting on these roads, are being provided with food. If counted together, it will make more than 25,000 meals every day at all the highway kitchens,” said Food Director Sanjay Kumar. Self Help Groups (Sakhi Mandal) of Jharkhand State Rural Promotion Society have been roped in to run those kitchens in their areas by district administrations, he added. Besides, Ranchi administration has set up kitchens at police stations.