Mumbai diary

Ajit Pawar focuses on work at hand

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is refusing to give interviews to media. He reportedly told his close aide that his first priority is to control the pandemic. Incidentally, it was reported that Ajit has been sidelined in the Thackeray government. But the NCP leader knows how to get things done. Ajit is known as an efficient administrator. His absence in a recent meeting convened by NCP boss Sharad Pawar was felt among party circle.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra governor

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met with Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. The NCP claimed that the meeting took place on the invitation of the governor and no political issues came up for discussion. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said it was a courtesy meeting at the request of Koshyari. When asked whether Pawar and the governor discussed any political issues, Patel said, “It was a routine meeting between them. It was not about any particular political issue or topic”. However, the timing of the meeting is significant as it took place against the backdrop of strained relations between the Shiv Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of which the NCP is one of the key constituents, and the Raj Bhavan. Pawar had openly complained about Koshyari’s “intervention” in the functioning of the state.

Former Maharashtra CM tests positive

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan is reported to have tested Covid-19 positive, party sources said here late on Sunday. The former Chief Minister’s condition has been described as asymptomatic and he is under treatment in Nanded, his home town. According to reports, airport authority denied him the permission for an air ambulance to come to Mumbai. Following which he came via road.He is the second Cabinet Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi govermnent to test positive after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was diagnosed last month. Awhad was fully cured and discharged.

Maharashtra chief secy gets 3-month extension

Reeling under the worst pandemic spread in decades, one of the worst Covid-19 hit states, Maharashtra has extended the term of senior IAS and state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta by three months. Mehta was due to retire on March 31. While extending the service tenure of Mehta following a request from the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government, the Centre said that the services of Mehta have been extended as a special case in public interest, considering a grave public health emergency. The Centre meanwhile, said that the extension to the top IAS officer has been govern by relaxing All-India Service Rules and will not be quoted as a precedent in future.

