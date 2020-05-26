India-China standoff: No new escalation at LAC in Ladakh, both sides move back heavy vehicles

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There have been no new escalation or extra troop movement at the places of standoff on Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh in the last few days with both Indian and Chinese soldiers moving back their heavy vehicles even as the standoff continues.

“There have been local manoeuvres of the BMPs which had come closer to the LAC from the both sides. These have been moved back to their rear locations,” a source said. The situation, however, remains tensed and the troops remain in standoff position.

The situation had deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5. Both the sides have held several meetings at sector (brigade) commander and division commander Level. There have been agreements on some points but there remain disagreements too, the source said.

“Both the armies are at the flash point close to Finger Four at Pangong Tso. The Army is prepared for longer haul even if it stretches for a month or two.”“These are messages of de-escalation but there are local maneuvers and counter maneuvers. Every such move should be seen with caution,” added another senior officer. The resolution will be once the two sides move back to status quo ante, told the officer who had a long stint at Line of Actual Control (LAC).