STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Self-taught engineer from Nashik develops tractor-mounted for mass sanitisation

In heartening news for the Jadhavs, the sprayer has been identified by National Innovation Foundation (NIV) as a potential S&T based innovative solution in India's war against the virus.

Published: 26th May 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Nashik tractor

Rajendra Jadhav with the tractor mounted for mass sanitisation. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NASHIK: A firm resolve to prevent the coronavirus from entering his village prompted a Nashik man and his two sons to develop an innovative tractor-mounted sanitization sprayer which has drawn huge attention.

The trio of Rajendra Jadhav, and his sons Mangesh and Dhananjay - hailing from Satana village - had been closely following the scourge of COVID-19 virus that has wreaked havoc in India, especially Maharashtra, and Nashik is among the Red Zones.

"We carried out research and experiments in our workshop to finally develop a machine within 25 days that can be utilized for mass-cleaning of roads, alleys and other public spaces in a short time at minimum expenses," Dhananjay Jadhav told IANS.

A self-taught engineer, Rajendra Jadhav garnered all his technical prowess - acquired from designing and manufacturing agricultural tools and machines - to ultimately develop 'Yashwant' tractor-mounted sanitizer, costing roughly Rs 1.75 lakhs.

In heartening news for the Jadhavs, the sprayer has been identified by National Innovation Foundation (NIV) as a potential S&T based innovative solution in India's war against the virus.

The sprayer comprises two radial aluminium fans moving opposite to each other, each sucks air from opposite directions which is released through nozzles at high pressure with minute droplets of the sanitizer.

Since the panel rotates at 180 degrees, it can easily cover upto 15 feet tall walls, with a capacity of 600 litres of water plus the disinfectant of around 3.5 litres, and can be mounted on any 15 HP tractor, he added.

The biggest advantage is that 'Yashwant' barely needs any human intervention and a single person can drive the tractor and operate the sprayer simultaneously.

"Its very convenient, cheap and quick. The sprayer is mounted on a tractor - the most important vehicle in the rural landscape - and can sanitize or wash large areas like roads, alleys, societies, doors, compounds, walls, etc.," Dhananjay Jadhav explained.

Presently, the innovation is being used by Satana Nagar Nigam to cleanse and disinfect around 30 sq km areas in the village every fortnight, and can be used even for urban centres.

A Zilla Parishad leader from Dhule was excited to learn about the invention and ordered one machine which is being deployed in a big way in various villages in the district.

"We have now applied for a patent for 'Yashwant' sprayer. We may also consider hiring it out or lending it to other local civic bodies in different towns and districts, besides building more such sprayers as per demand to combat the Coronavirus," Jadhav said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 tractor mounted sanitisation sprayer Nashik Rajendra Jadhav corona warrior
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp