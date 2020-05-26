Shramik trains: Railway minister Piyush Goyal takes Twitter dig at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, in a series of tweets late Sunday, said that the Maharashtra government has not provided details of the 25 Shramik Special trains, which were scheduled to operate on Monday.

Goyal said that he had asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for details but did not get any response from the latter till late night. “Where is the list for 125 trains from Maharashtra? As of 2am, received list of only 46 trains of which 5 are to West Bengal and Odisha which cannot operate due to cyclone Amphan. We are notifying only 41 trains for today despite being prepared for 125 !!!” he tweeted.

Earlier, wishing Thackeray good health, Goyal said that railways was ready to provide 25 trains from Maharashtra. “You told that you have a list of workers ready. I hope that the Government of Maharashtra will cooperate fully in the efforts made for the benefit of these workers. All information, such as where the train will run, the list of passengers according to the trains, their medical certificate and where the train is to go, please inform all the information to the General Manager of Central Railway in the next hour, so that we can plan the time of trains,” he said in a series of tweets.

The minister also tagged a release from the ministry. “Planning special trains is an elaborate process which requires time and unless lists are given in time, Maharashtra Government will make it impossible for Railways to run the train,” the release stated.