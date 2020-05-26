Tablighi Jamaat case: Delhi Police to file 20 charge sheets against 83 foreign nationals

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police will file 20 charge sheets against 83 foreign nationals here in a Saket court in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat case, sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the crime branch of Delhi Police had seized documents of around 700 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members. The documents seized include passports of these persons. Sources informed that all these Tablighi Jamaat members had attended the event held at Nizamuddin Markaz in March earlier this year.

On May 5, Delhi Police Crime Branch had interrogated the son of Maulana Saad, the chief of Tablighi Jamaat, and sought details about 20 people who had attended the Markaz at Nizamuddin in the national capital or were part of its management.

An FIR was registered earlier against the Tablighi Jamaat chief and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area, which emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot.