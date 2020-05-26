Two onboard Shramik trains to Bihar dead

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Two persons including a four-year-old minor, who were returning from different states by Shramik special trains, died on Monday in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

Arveena Khatoon, 35, was returning home from Ahmedabad when her health deteriorated on the train. Officials said by the time the train reached Muzaffarpur in the afternoon, she had passed away. The woman’s body was later sent to her hometown Katihar by an ambulance.

Though Muzaffarpur administration claimed that the woman was ill since last three days, one of her relatives contradicted the statement and said she died of hunger and severe heat in the train.

Mohamed Irshad, 4, a resident of Chanpatia in Bettiah, also died in the special train while returning from Ahmadabad to Sitamarhi.