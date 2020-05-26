Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asks officials to expedite work on affordable rental houses

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday directed his officials to expedite works related to affordable rental housing scheme, the government said.

Adityanath issued the directives during a presentation on the scheme at his official residence here.

He also said that poor students, small-time shopkeepers (patri dukaandaars) and urban poor engaged in industrial service sector and other organisations should benefit from the scheme.

The workers and urban poor will benefit in large numbers through the housing facility which will be available to them at an affordable rent, he said.

This will also solve the problem of slums and unplanned illegal colonies, Adityanath said. He also said that the labourers, workers and urban poor play an important role in the economy.

Adityanath also saw a presentation on integrated government office premises. He said the new integrated government offices should have modern facilities like auditorium, video conferencing, parking facilities and other amenities.

The integrated offices will prove helpful to the public and the officials will be available and their accountability ensured, he said.

He directed officials to prepare a plan to set up integrated government office in every division of the state, the statement said.