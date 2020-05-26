Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 50 lakh for COVID-19 hospitals in state

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday announced Rs 50 lakh as incentive amount for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the state.

According to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office, "Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced that COVID Hospitals where Corona Warriors are treating people infected with Covid-19, will be given an incentive of Rs 50 lakh."

"Even though Corona Warriors are being provided with the necessary protective equipment in all hospitals to avoid infection in accordance with the standards, the hospitals will be further motivated to ensure the safety of medical personnel and health workers working in them, this will help in the fight against Corona. The morale of our doctors and health workers standing in the front line will also increase," the CMO statement, translated from Hindi, said.



CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

"The state government is with each of its Corona warriors, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that all precautions should be taken in COVID hospitals, doctors and health workers are our frontline corona warriors, protection from infection should be taken with top priority," the statement further said.

The statement read, "Our doctors and health workers can treat persons infected with COVID-19 only when they themselves are safe, our Corona Warriors are discharging their duty with utmost loyalty and readiness, endangering their lives. We are proud of them. We also have an obligation to keep them healthy and safe, to ensure proper safety equipment at the workplace."