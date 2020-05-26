Uttarakhand doubling rate of COVID-19 cases four times lesser than national rate

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With 160 cases being reported within 24 hours from Uttarakhand, the rate of doubling of cases has reduced to 4.18 days, lesser than the national rate of around 13 days.

Yugal Kishore Pant, additional secretary for medical health in the state, said, "Doubling rate of cases has changed in the last few days, with the number of cases increasing steadily due to increased testing. Rate of infection in the state is comparatively lower than the national average."

Till date, a total 332 cases of Coronavirus have emerged in the state.

The rate of doubling of cases has been decreasing gradually in the state over the past one week.

This has become a matter of concern as 87 patients, who travelled in the same train from Maharashtra to Haridwar and then from there to Haldwani on a bus, tested positive altogether in Nainital district on Saturday.

"We have issued instructions to all district authorities to increase sampling and conduct maximum tests. All districts have been asked to conduct a minimum of 200 pool sample tests every week, especially for those deemed at high risk, including healthcare workers, pregnant women and attendants of OPD patients,” Pant said.

Dr Abhishek Tripathi, chief operations officer of the state COVID-19 control room, said that pool testing is being done on a much larger scale as several returnees have tested positive for the contagion.

Tripathi added that infection in 87 people, who tested positive in Nainital district, was detected through pool testing.

Officials also added that everyone returning from red zones will be mandatorily kept in institutional quarantine for a minimum of seven days.