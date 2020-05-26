STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will remain 'joru ka ghulam': Home chores joke video leads man to apologise to his would-be wife

The couple, working in a private firm in Mumbai, is scheduled to marry on June 10.

Published: 26th May 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHOPAL: A joke about men doing household chores amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown led to a fight between a Madhya Pradesh couple about to get married, with the discord finally getting resolved after reaching the Bhopal family court and its counselor.

An official said the apology from the man's side included a voluntary promise that he would remain a "joru ka ghulam" (an expression often used crudely for men under the thumbs of their wives).

"The woman and man were to get married on May 20. She sent him a video which centred on a joke about men working like maids in the lockdown. However, this did not go down well with the man, and his reaction, that he did not belong to such a category of men, led to the woman deciding to call off the marriage," Bhopal district family court counselor Sarita Rajani told PTI on Monday.

"The families of the man and woman approached the family court, and after four days of counseling, the woman changed her mind. The man said he did not believe his reaction would cause so much hurt and he too apologised in front of everyone," Rajani said.

"The man also wrote 'mai joru ka ghulam banke rahunga' (I will be my wife's slave) and that he loved her a lot as part of the apology. The apology was voluntary and no one had asked for it," she added.

The couple, working in a private firm in Mumbai, is scheduled to marry on June 10, Rajani informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 4.0 India Lockdown 4.0
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp