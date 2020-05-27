STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
30,000 weddings cancelled in Gujarat amid COVID-19 pandemic

March and April are considered the peak season, when maximum number of weddings take place in the state.

A couple wearing face masks during their marriage ceremony amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Bikaner

A couple wearing face masks during their marriage ceremony amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has severely hit the wedding industry in Gujarat, which has witnessed approximately 30,000 cancellations and postponements in the last two months.

At least 30,000 weddings planned across the state have been called off or postponed in the last two months in light of the ongoing health crisis, said spokesperson of Hotel and Restaurant Association (Gujarat) Abhijit Deshmukh.

March and April are considered the peak season, when maximum number of weddings take place in the state, he said.

Giving the idea of a big fat Indian wedding a miss, some couples have chosen to tie a knot in the presence of eight to 10 close relatives, wedding planner Devang Shah said.

Although some relaxations in the lockdown were announced from May 18, hotels, restaurants, party venues and temples are directed to remain shut, making it difficult for people to organise weddings and related functions, he said.

"People have been cancelling their bookings and are waiting for the next auspicious season in December and January.

Those dont want to wait are getting married at home in the presence of select few family members.

Two of my former clients did the same," Shah said.

While people have the option of organising a small ceremony with only 50 guests, very few were interested, said decorator and caterer Amal Gandhi.

"Who would want a wedding album with photographs of people wearing masks? Moreover, it is also not feasible to arrange food for just 50 guests.

Which is why people are calling off their weddings and waiting for things to get back to normal, " Gandhi said.

Some couples even opted for court marriages and planned to organise a proper wedding ceremony afterwards, he added.

