STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Citing health, Varavara Rao’s daughters urge Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for his parole

Earlier, at least 40 prominent writers had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the release of Rao amid the crisis.

Published: 27th May 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Vara Vara Rao

Image DetailsP Varavara Rao, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Family members of poet, writer and activist Varavara Rao, jailed in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case, appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to release him on parole amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state and in its prisons.

They appealed to Thackeray to release Rao granting temporary bail or parole on the grounds of age, health and the spread of the virus. The letter urged to make arrangements to ensure family members are allowed to visit him in jail to assure themselves of his safety and well-being, allow Rao to make more frequent phone calls and letters to the family, and allow advocates to meet him in the jail.

Rao is currently imprisoned in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. He was earlier lodged in Yerawada jail in Pune.
His three daughters P Sahaja, P Anala and P Pavana raised concerns on Rao’s health issue. Rao, 80, is suffering from multiple health issues and is vulnerable to the coronavirus, they said in the letter, highlighting a prisoner died in Taloja jail from the disease.

During the lockdown, the family members and lawyers were not allowed to visit Rao in jail, the daughters said in the letter. He was allowed to speak to his ailing wife infrequently for a duration of two minutes, they said. His right to life cannot be put at risk as he is an undertrial, they said.

The jail authorities did not respond to the family when they called to enquire about Rao’s health, following the news of the death of a prisoner there, it said.

Earlier, at least 40 prominent writers had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the release of Rao amid the crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varavara Rao
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp