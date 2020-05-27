STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Epicenter of COVID-19 cases shifts from Garhwal to Kumaon in Uttarakhand

The balance shifted to Kumaon in last four-days after 88 new positive emerged taking total tally of cases to 438 in the state. 

Published: 27th May 2020 08:34 PM

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus responsible for COVID-19 infection. (File photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The epicentre of Covid 19 positive cases has shifted in the state from Garhwal to Kumaon division of the hill state with a surge of cases in the division. 

The balance shifted to Kumaon in last four-days after 88 new positive emerged taking total tally of cases to 438 in the state.

Maximum number of cases in Kumaon division are reported in Nainital district till date with 136 cases, while Dehradun in the Garhwal division has maximum number of cases with 82 cases. 

The turning point was May 23, the date when 57 fresh cases were reported from Nainital district alone ncreasing the district's tally from 28 to 85. 

From Saturday onwards, more samples tested positive in Kumaon region with the return of migrants from other states.

JC Pandey, public relations officer (PRO) of the state health department, commenting on the issue said, "testing has been increased and migrants are returning now. We are putting in every effort to contain the spread. People who are returning are being kept in quarantine centers and provided everything they need."

Uttarakhand has so far tested 23,975 samples of which 18,645 have tested negative and 438 have tested positive. 

As of now, the rate of doubling of cases (in the last seven days) stands at 3.99 days. A total of 79 people have recovered from the state

