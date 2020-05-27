STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt must address people's concerns on border standoff with China: Congress

In a statement, he said the differing accounts in the national and international media of escalation of tension and a continuing stalemate have caused anxiety among people.

Published: 27th May 2020 07:43 PM

India-China border

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday said the standoff between the armies of India and China is a matter of serious national concern and urged the government to take the country into confidence and address the concerns of people.

Senior spokesperson of the party Anand Sharma said the situation in Ladakh following the incursion by Chinese forces in the Langong Tso lake and Galwan valley regions and the standoff between the armies of India and China are matters of "serious national concern".

"The Congress party urges the Government of India to take the nation into confidence to address the concerns of the people," the former Union minister said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday urged the government to be more transparent on the China border issue and come clear on what is happening at the border in Ladakh.

There has been a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the border in eastern Ladakh, amid build-up of troops on both sides since early May.

