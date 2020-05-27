STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Piyush Goyal blames Maharashtra for migrants walking home

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has taken on the MVA dispensation for not cooperating with the railways in the transport of the migrants.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After West Bengal, the BJP has identified Maharashtra to go all guns blazing against the government for lapses in the Covid-19 containment strategy and for mishandling the migrants’ issues. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has taken on the MVA dispensation for not cooperating with the railways in the transport of the migrants.

“There are as many as 145 trains standing in Maharashtra but there are no passengers for them. The complete system has collapsed there that the state is not able to arrange the passengers to reach the stations. Lakhs of migrants could have been able to reach their destinations if the state government had cooperated,” said Goyal. Shamika Ravi, former member of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council, said the comparison of Maharashtra with Gujarat was misplaced. Ravi cited statistics to stress that the case load in Maharashtra is 36 per cent against 10 per cent in Gujarat.

