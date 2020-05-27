STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre decodes 131 genome sequences of SARS-CoV-2

The research body further tweeted that scientists from all over the country were invited to analyse these genomes.

Published: 27th May 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus responsible for COVID-19 infection.(File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Researchers at the state-run Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) said they have decoded 131 SARS-CoV-2 genomes from samples taken from COVID- 19 patients, which will help in developing vaccine and medicines for the infection.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus responsible for COVID-19 infection.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said he was proud of the achievement, as it will help in tracking origin of drug targets, developing vaccine and its association with virulence.

The GBRC in a tweet said India had so far submitted 366 SARS CoV-2 genomes, of which 131 were from their institute.

The research body further tweeted that scientists from all over the country were invited to analyse these genomes.

Assembled genome sequence and raw data were available at http://covid.gbrc.org.in.

No permission was required to analyse the data and researchers can acknowledge the GBRC while publishing results, it said in another tweet.

"The genomes will be crucial in developing a vaccine and finding genomics of host adaptability," an official said.

The institute was working on identifying more such genome sequences from patients, he said.

"So far, these 131 genomes collected from 17 different locations in the state have been decoded," the official said.

The GBRC became the second institute in India after National Institute of Virology Pune, to decode the entire genome sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 on April 15.

Following which, by May 25 it decoded 131 genomes, the official said.

"It is important to have a large number of genome sequences so that scientists can develop medicine, vaccine and learn more about its virulence.

The data collected from Gujarat will also help them find local mutations that the virus undergoes to adapt to the environment," the official said.

Gujarat has so far reported 14,829 novel coronavirus cases and 915 deaths.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre genome sequence SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp