Himachal BJP chief Rajeev Bindal quits, seeks probe into health scam

By IANS

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Rajeev Bindal, here on Wednesday, resigned from the post on moral grounds and sought an impartial probe into the last week's arrest of the state Health Director for allegedly seeking Rs 5,00,000 bribe.

Bindal denied involvement in the Health Department scam. Former Health Minister and four-time legislator Bindal sent his resignation to BJP president J.P. Nadda.

In his letter to Nadda, he refuted allegations of involvement in any scam.

Audio, purportedly carrying the voice of Ajay Kumar Gupta, Director of Health Services, demanding the bribe from a supplier, had gone viral on the social media.

Subsequently, Gupta was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on May 20.

While the opposition Congress has been demanding a CBI probe, Bindal has denied involvement of any BJP leader in the scam.