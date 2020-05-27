STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown: MoTA adds more to its MFP list amid rising crisis for tribal communities

Around 100 million forest dwellers depend on minor forest produce for food, shelter, medicines and having cash with them, according to the Centre.

Published: 27th May 2020 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Tribal

A tribal woman collecting beedi leaves in Bhadrachalam. (File Photo)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs included 23 more items to the list of minor forest produce (MFP) to improve livelihood opportunities of tribal communities amid the lockdown. 

Tribal communities across the country have been severely hit by the lockdown imposed due to the pandemic. According to Census 2011, 40.6 per cent ST population lived below poverty line in the country as against 20.5 per cent of the non-tribal population in the country. 

Around 100 million forest dwellers depend on MFP for food, shelter, medicines and having cash with them, according to the Centre. Tribal communities derive 20-40 per cent of their annual income from MFP.

While 14 items have been considered as MFP for the north-eastern states, the remaining are for across India. 

The list of MFP considered for the north-east include betel raw nut, betel nut dry, mushroom dry, black rice, johar rice, king chilli, mustard, raw cashew, cashew nut, ginger dry, perilla dry, rosella, nutgall, zanthoxylum dried, and jackfruit seed. The minimum support price proposed by the Centre for these items vary between Rs 30 to Rs 800.

‘Now, in view of the exceptional and very difficult circumstances currently prevailing in the country on account of of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the potential of the instant scheme to offer the much needed support to tribal MFP gatherers, the competent authority , after due consultation with the MFP pricing cell has taken into account the fact that some of the items, which are otherwise agricultural produce, are not commercially grown in the North Eastern part of India but are found to grow in the wild in forests. Hence, those specific items shall be treated as MFP items and their collection shall be applicable only in North Eastern part of India,” said the letter issued by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to states on Tuesday. 

Earlier, the government had revised the MSP of 49 MFP items. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ministry of Tribal Affairs minor forest produce
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp