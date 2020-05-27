STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meerut couple names their newborn twins 'Quarantine' and 'Sanitizer'

When asked why they chose such names, the duo said that both things are very important in fighting COVID-19.

baby

Representative image

By ANI

MEERUT: In the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus, a couple in Meerut has named their newborn twins 'Quarantine' and 'Sanitizer'.

"These two names - quarantine and sanitizer - are related to security of the humans from coronavirus, which is why we have named our boys so. I was also tested for coronavirus before delivery," Venu, the mother of the twins said while speaking to ANI.

"Both give us protection. So, this feeling of security should remain lifelong. These are the best names that we could found for our children," said Dharmendra, the father.

The couple also has a teenage daughter named Mani.

The family belongs to Modipuram area of Meerut city.

Coronavirus
